David Greenwald Appointed President of ACG

JAMISON, Pa., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Greenwald, MD has recently been appointed as the president of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). Dr. Greenwald is the Director of Clinical Gastroenterology and Endoscopy at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and is a partnering physician of Physicians Endoscopy (PE) at The Endoscopy Center of New York.

With his appointment as President of the College, he will lead the college's programs that are focused on continuing medical education. Dr. Greenwald will also use his expertise in GI innovation by advancing patient-related skills and advocating for the GI specialty at a national and state level. He will remain committed to fostering connections among ACG members and the GI community.

As a partner to Physicians Endoscopy, Dr. Greenwald is a coveted physician of PE's network of GI experts. Through his innovative advancements in the GI industry and notable leadership roles, he remains a sought-after GI physician at The Endoscopy Center of New York.

"PE is proud to partner with Dr. Greenwald," says Annie Sariego, Market President of Physicians Endoscopy. "I am certain that Dr. Greenwald will exceed the ACG's expectations in his recent appointment as the President, and I have no doubt he will continue to break down barriers in advocating for the GI industry."

The Endoscopy Center of New York partnered with Physician Endoscopy to leverage PE's Center Solutions platform, which allows physicians the ability to focus on quality patient care while PE provides strategic business management expertise along with clinical and operational excellence to improve digestive health outcomes.

To learn more about Physicians Endoscopy partnerships, please visit the company's website here.

About Physicians Endoscopy

Physicians Endoscopy (PE) is a nationally recognized development and management partner for over 60 GI-focused practices and ambulatory surgery centers. From regulations and compliance support to operations and governance, PE builds and sustains dynamic and growing GI practices and surgery centers through collaborative, long-term relationships with physicians. To learn more about Physicians Endoscopy, please visit www.endocenters.com.

Contact: Kelly McCormick ([email protected])

SOURCE Physicians Endoscopy

Related Links

endocenters.com

