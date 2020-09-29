David Guetta Joins Social VR Platform Sensorium Galaxy

When it comes to electronic music artists, they don't get any bigger than Guetta. Along with headline residencies at the world's biggest clubs, from Las Vegas to Ibiza, the French DJ-Producer has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Sia, Nicky Minaj, J Balvin, Justin Bieber and The Black Eyed Peas.

Aside from being recognized as one of the leading names in dance music, Guetta is also known for leveraging the latest technologies to deliver memorable experiences for his fans. Earlier this year, the DJ hosted two live streams in Miami and NYC that collectively attracted over 50 million viewers across the globe and raised well over $1.5 million for charities aiding Covid-19 relief.

Taking this a step further, VR experts of the Sensorium Galaxy team will be working alongside Guetta to create an accurate virtual representation of him to be used in multiple performances prepared exclusively for Sensorium users. This collaboration is pivotal for the development of high-quality VR content, as well as to close the physical gap between fans and artists.

Commenting on the new partnership, David Guetta, said, "Sensorium Galaxy is going to take dance music and events to the next level so I'm really excited to come aboard! Whilst digital events have come a long way in the last months, I've not seen anything that comes anywhere near close to this. VR lets us create a new form of art. It's a next-level experience that goes way beyond just watching a DJ show on a screen. The shows that I am preparing for Sensorium will be the first step in a series of amazing projects we will release next year. I believe this platform can change the entertainment industry and the way artists communicate with fans forever - prepare to have your minds blown!"

Sensorium Galaxy consists of multiple worlds that act as content hubs. All performances by David Guetta will be hosted at PRISM world — a hub for music events developed in partnership with Yann Pissenem, CEO & Founder of The Night League and creator of the world-leading nightclubs Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza.

"Having David come on board as the first DJ to join PRISM World is sending a clear message: VR is the future of social networking and content distribution. David and I have been working together for more than two decades now. He is a genius that has always been ahead of the curve with music and understands the vision of what we will deliver with Sensorium Galaxy. Working with VR technology allows us to transcend the limits of the physical world and create unprecedented shows that will revolutionize the industry. It is going to be like nothing that has ever come before" - Yann Pissenem, CEO & Founder of The Night League.

This collaboration follows a recent Sensorium partnership with Jay-Z's music streaming service TIDAL to give artists the chance to distribute their unique content in a VR setup.

The public release of Sensorium Galaxy is scheduled for H1 2021. Whether it is by wearing a VR headset, using PCs or simply tuning in for streaming with their Macs or mobile devices, users from all over the world will be able to experience the intensity of world-class shows in Sensorium Galaxy

About David Guetta

There are artists and entertainers who achieve stardom and popularity, but few have the influence and endurance to redraw borders between genres and reshape the industry's dynamics. In 2009, "When Love Takes Over," the first single from his breakthrough album 'One Love' hit #1 in the UK and the Guetta-produced Black Eyed Peas song "I Gotta Feeling" became a worldwide hit, topping the charts in 17 countries. Over the decade since, Guetta's success has been off the charts. Globally, he's racked up over 50 million record sales, where as his total number of streams is over 10 billion. He has received numerous Platinum and Gold certifications, was named 'EDM Power Player' by Billboard and won two Grammy Awards out of six nominations. Besides his hard-won DJ skills, he is prolific in the studio, working with superstar artists like Madonna, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Martin Garrix, Usher, Sia, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Sean Paul, Kelly Rowland, Avicii, Ne-Yo, Akon and more. His seventh studio album titled '7', included huge electronic pop tracks like "2U" with Justin Bieber, "Flames" with Sia, "Don't Leave Me Alone" with Anne-Marie, "Goodbye" with Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj and Willy William and "Say My Name" with J Balvin and Bebe Rexha plus a second disc of underground dance tracks, recorded under Guetta's Jack Back alias. With his wide-reaching and game-changing approach, he is more than just a DJ and producer: he's made dance music reach the mainstream, fused urban, electronic and pop music into new popular genres, and managed to stay on top of the game for decades.

Earlier this year, David Guetta raised over $1.5 million for Covid-19 relief with his 'United At Home' charity livestream events in Miami in April and New York City in May which has tallied over 50 million collective viewers. David's Miami installment earned him the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most viewers for a DJ set live stream on Facebook. David also achieved the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles for most liked DJ on Facebook as of September 2020 and most followers on Twitter for a DJ as of 2019.

After headlining Tomorrowland's digital festival in July, Hï Ibiza revealed David Guetta will return in 2021 with his weekly 'F*** Me I'm Famous!' residency. Meanwhile, Guetta has started a movement in the electronic music scene with his new Future Rave sound. In collaboration with MORTEN, their 'New Rave' EP has DJs and fans alike eagerly waiting to experience the tracks live. Guetta's alias Jack Back remixed Joel Corry's "Head & Heart" which is currently #1 in the UK. In other news, Guetta produced the charity record with Latin all-stars Human (X) "Pa' La Cultura," or "For the culture" - a call to unite all Latinos around the world.

The global superstar just released a new single "Let's love" with Sia, delivering powerful message of love and hope.

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a multi-user social VR platform that redefines the way people interact with each other and experience the arts. In the alternate universe of Sensorium Galaxy, users immerse themselves in exciting new worlds to get together with their loved ones, meet new people, and take part in unique virtual activities.

In essence, Sensorium Galaxy is the evolution of social networking taking users far beyond today's one-dimensional digital experiences.

The Galaxy is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are Yann Pissenem, the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk, and others.

The platform will be compatible with the most popular VR headset brands, as well as accessible on PC, Android, and iOS devices. It will go live in H1 2021.

Website: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com/

About Sensorium Corporation

Founded in 2018 by Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of the Sensorium Galaxy platform and supplies it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.

Sensorium has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Website: https://sensoriumxr.com

About Yann Pissenem

Born in Nancy, France, Yann Pissenem is a leading nightlife entrepreneur based in Ibiza, Spain. He is the founder, CEO and owner of Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza, and with his event production company The Night League, he is responsible for the organisation, programming, bookings, artist relations, creative direction, production, marketing, operations as well as the day to day running of two of the world's leading nightclubs.

From May to October, Yann and The Night League program and run all aspects of over 250 shows which take place both day and night, continuously for five months. 2019 saw over 1.5million clubbers from all corners of the globe passed through his doors. Throughout the year Yann promotes global tour dates for his event brands including ANTS and Fun Radio Ibiza Experience. As such, Pissenem can be counted as one of the true figureheads of the global nightlife scene.

Website: www.thenightleague.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282990/Sensorium_Galaxy_David_Guetta.jpg

SOURCE Sensorium XR

