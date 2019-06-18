David Hennah Joins Intellect Global Transaction Banking

LONDON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, the fastest growing Fintech product company with CAGR of more than 24% over the past four years, announced the appointment of prolific trade thought leader David Hennah, Chairman ICC working group, Member of the World Trade Board and formerly its Co-Chair as Head of Trade Finance and Supply Chain. His appointment highlights the focus of iGTB in making their Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance platform the market leading product across the globe.

David will be based out of iGTB's headquarters in London and will spearhead the strategic development of the roadmap to address market needs, rapidly changing as a result of digitalisation. He has decades of experience in transaction banking and trade finance. He held his most recent role at Finastra since 2013, following almost eight years at SWIFT as senior product manager. He previously worked at Misys and also held senior management positions at Fujitsu Services and Barclays.

Manish Maakan, CEO, iGTB said, "David is a renowned name when it comes to Trade and Supply Chain Finance. His joining iGTB is a huge boost given his invaluable experience in the industry coupled with our solid track record of focusing purely on transaction banking since our inception over 30 years ago, with entirely our own IP. His time with SWIFT and history of being a representative on standards bodies adds unparalleled expert knowledge in regulations and standards vital for successful digitizing something as complex as trade finance across continents. So the iGTB message is clear: we are here to be the market leader in digitalisation of each and every functional unit of Transaction Banking, starting from UI & UX to that of operationally heavy Trade and Supply Chain Finance."

Hennah is most well-known for his work in bringing the ICC Bank Payment Obligation (BPO) to market as an established business practice. He is currently chairing an ICC working group responsible for drafting a new set of rules for digital trade finance.

David Hennah, Head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance, iGTB said, "With 223 transaction banking installations, iGTB is a solid and dependable company progressing under the strong leadership of the same management that drove its parent company into the top ranks of Fintech for more than 25 years, focusing on longevity and quality over quick returns, and with a superb modern architecture built upon the latest technology, designed to respond in an agile way to the rapidly changing needs of the market. I shall focus on the strategic opportunities arising from the digitalisation of trade. My role will be to grow iGTB's business and footprint globally and establish an unparalleled reputation for delivering high quality, leading edge products in the global market."

