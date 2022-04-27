FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Hess, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Physician in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Farmington Hills Emergency Medicine.

David Hess treats patients in the emergency department at Beaumont Farmington Hills Hospital. He has been providing Emergency Healthcare for the past twelve years. He is involved with the training of Emergency Medicine physicians and is the Vice-Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Beaumont Farmington Hills.

David Hess, MD

Dr. Hess first attended Weber State University, completing a Bachelor's degree in Clinical Laboratory Science/Medical Technology in 2000. He then earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at the Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific in California in 2005. He completed his internship in 2006 and residency in emergency medicine in 2009 at Beaumont Farmington Hills Hospital. Dr. Hess became board-certified in Emergency Medicine through the American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine. This board certifies physicians who have met the criteria for exceptional patient care in medical and surgical treatment.

Dr. Hess began as a Physician at Emergency Medicine Specialists in New Baltimore, MI, from 2009-2010. In 2010, he took on a new role as a Physician at Farmington Emergency Medicine Associates in Farmington Hills, MI, where he has now worked for eleven years.

Today, Dr. Hess treats patients in the emergency department at Beaumont Farmington Hills Hospital, located at 28050 Grand River Ave. in Farmington Hills, MI. He treats patients who require emergency, life-saving medical care for injuries, illnesses, diseases, and trauma. Dr. Hess also cares for patients who have minor injuries or are acutely ill. He does not see his patients by appointment but instead sees them as they enter the emergency room and makes critical and time-sensitive decisions for their care.

Remaining involved in the medical community, Dr. Hess is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians, is a Clinical Assistant Professor for the Department of Osteopathic Medical Specialties at Michigan State University, and is the medical director for Superior EMS of Michigan. He is also actively involved with emergency medical services and several Medical Control Authorities in the southeast Michigan area.

