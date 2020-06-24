David Irving Shiner Announces Candidacy for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5

Shiner spends his spare time with his wife and family, often visiting local parks like Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands, Wakodahatchee Wetlands, and West Delray Regional Park. It is Shiner's connection with the environment that makes preservation and responsible growth a priority for him. Shiner also spends his free time giving back to the community. He is a major sponsor for the Delray Beach Police Department's National Night Out, which helps provide school supplies for the community's students. Public safety is one of Shiners most important priorities.

Participation in the legal community also keeps Shiner busy. He is a member in good standing with the Florida Bar and has been admitted to practice before all Federal District Courts in Florida. Shiner is also a member of the South Palm Beach County Bar Association, the Palm Beach County Bar Association, the Palm Beach County Justice Association, the American Association of Justice, the Florida Justice Association, the American Bar Association, and other local organizations.

An active member of the community, Shiner was born in Fort Lauderdale and has lived most of his life in South Florida; Shiner's main law office has been in Boca Raton since the genesis of his firm. He is a graduate of Coral Springs High School, where he met his wife, Laura. Shiner is also an alumnus of the University of South Florida, where he obtained a Bachelor of the Arts in Political Science and a minor degree in Religious Studies. Today, Shiner and his wife proudly call Delray Beach their home, where their sons, Lucas and Benjamin, attend local public school.

Shiner's extended family also proudly call the area home. His parents, who remain a strong influence in his life, live within walking distance, providing ample opportunity for Grandma and Grandpa to spoil the boys; Shiner's sister, also a lawyer at his firm, lives in District 5 off of Atlantic Avenue; and his brother serves the community as a Delray Beach Police Detective.

"Practicing law has given me a unique understanding of how to work to influence others, so my clients have the best chance of winning their case. As your next County Commissioner, I will use the skills I have developed in my practice to ensure District 5's voters get professional and effective representation, and their concerns are prioritized as I tend to the business of Palm Beach County."

For more information about David Irving Shiner's candidacy, please contact David Irving Shiner at (561) 279-5733 or email [email protected].

To make a contribution to the David Irving Shiner for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5 Campaign, click here , or visit VoteDavidShiner.com .

Paid by David Irving Shiner, Rep. for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5

Contact: David Irving Shiner

Phone: (561) 279-5733

Email: [email protected]

Address: 10290 Atlantic Ave., P.O. Box 480933, Delray Beach, Florida 33448

SOURCE Paid for by David I. Shiner, Republican, for Palm Beach County Commission, District 5

