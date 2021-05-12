David J. Goldberg, M.D. Announces The Newest Non-invasive Anti-Aging Treatment to Hit the Market for Fine Lines and Wrinkles Now Offered at Schweiger Dermatology Group

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr David J. Goldberg, Director of Cosmetic Dermatology and Clinical Research at Schweiger Dermatology Group is a leader in introducing cutting-edge technology to his patients. Schweiger Dermatology is pleased to provide SofwaveTM, a new non-invasive ultrasound treatment for fine lines and wrinkles that has recently been introduced to the market.

The SUPERBTM treatment was developed by Sofwave Medical, the emerging leader of energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices. The popular Sofwave system received FDA Clearance to improve facial lines and reduce wrinkles, achieving noticeable results with minimal downtime in a single 30–45-minute treatment.

"This fast full-face treatment is easy to administer, and patients appreciate that it can fit into their active lifestyle at any time of day," Dr Goldberg says. "I know I'm giving my patients the best because of the collagen remodeling and facial wrinkle improvement I'm seeing," Dr. Goldberg said. Our patients have come to expect only the most innovative skin care treatments from us, and SofwaveTM meets that expectation."

Dr Goldberg is recognized nationally and internationally for his innovative work. Under his direction, Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of New York and New Jersey, a division of Schweiger Dermatology Group, has been a pioneer in making skin laser and cosmetic dermatology technologies available to patients. He has authored and published more than 160 peer reviewed articles and several books on the subject of dermatology. Dr Goldberg is a distinguished board member of several professional societies and was elected president of the American Society for Lasers in Medicine & Surgery.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. Has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary break-through technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for patients.

