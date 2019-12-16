David J. Kenyon appointed CEO and Patrick Sullivan to CTO for Elevate Semiconductor

"During this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead Elevate than David Kenyon," said Patrick Sullivan, Elevate's Founder and Member of the Board of Directors. "David is a proven leader with a 20 year business career in sales, finance, operations, and marketing to bear as well as his broader semiconductor industry experience. His vision for the future of the organization is exactly what Elevate needs as the company enters its next chapter of expanded product innovation and growth."

Since joining the company in 2018, David has spearheaded major strategy and technical shifts across the company's portfolio of products and services. During his tenure overseeing the company's Sales and Marketing, the company grew its customer base, outperformed the market and took share from competition.

Patrick Sullivan, founder and CEO, has moved into the CTO role. As an industry luminary, and inventor of many of the ICs driving the ATE industry today, Patrick is well-equipped to set a new technology direction for the company, build out the future roadmap, and assist in bringing new development tools and methodologies to the company. Chris Puscasiu, Chairman of Elevate states: "We're equally excited to have Patrick take on the role of CTO to help Elevate continue to be the innovation leader."

Founded in 2012, Elevate Semiconductor is the worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) semiconductors for the automotive, Memory, LCD, Industry and IOT markets.

SOURCE Elevate Semiconductor

Related Links

http://www.elevatesemi.com

