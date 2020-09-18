David J. Teece Named to Thinkers50 Hall of Fame

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG announced today that Chairman and Principal Executive Officer David J. Teece has been named to the 2020 Thinkers50 Hall of Fame. The list recognizes distinguished thinkers who have made outstanding contributions to the foundation knowledge of management. Teece was recognized during a virtual induction event on September 18, 2020.

"At Thinkers50 we have always believed there is nothing so practical as a great idea. Throughout his career, David Teece has proved this true time and time again," said Thinkers50 co-founder Stuart Crainer. "He is a leading-edge thinker who never loses his focus on the practical application of its ideas. His track record as an entrepreneur and advisor is inextricably linked to his research and multiple useful insights."

Launched as the first global management ranking in 2001 by Crainer and Des Dearlove, Thinkers50 ranks the most influential management thinkers in the world. It publishes every two years and aims to provide innovative access to powerful business and management ideas to make the world a better place. The Thinkers50 Hall of Fame, founded in 2009, honors the legacy of an elite group of thinkers whose work has had a profound and lasting impact on the world of management and how organizations are led.

"I am honored to be recognized alongside such an esteemed and talented group of thinkers," said Teece. "This award is particularly exciting as I've dedicated my career to innovation and providing evidence-based insights that bridge theory and practice."

Teece is a renowned economist and an authority on matters of industrial organization, technological change, and innovation, particularly as they relate to antitrust and competition policy and intellectual property. With over 30 years of experience, Teece has provided counsel around economic, business and financial issues to businesses and governments around the world.

Teece received a doctorate in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and has held teaching and research positions at Stanford University and Oxford University. He has received eight honorary doctorates and authored more than 200 books and articles.

BRG, which Teece cofounded in 2010, has more than 40 offices around the world, with expertise spanning a wide range of industries and markets. Forbes named BRG one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2020.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC