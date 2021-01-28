David Kunik Named Comerica Bank Florida Market President

"We are fortunate to have a proven leader already in market to succeed Patty," said Texas Market President Brian Foley. "David's diverse background in the financial services industry will be an asset in directing continued growth in Florida for Comerica."

Kunik joined Comerica Bank in 2013 as the Florida Retail District Manager. Prior to Comerica, David's extensive career in banking included roles in wealth management, commercial banking, human resources, and training and development.

An active member of the community, Kunik, has volunteered with several South Florida nonprofits including Junior Achievement, Boys and Girls Clubs, and SCORE. He also has served as the United Way campaign chair for the bank's Florida footprint for the past several years.

Kunik earned a bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Iowa.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88 billion at December 31, 2020.

