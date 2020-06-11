David L. Hecht, Founder Of Hecht Partners LLP, Honored As One Of The World's Foremost Patent Attorneys

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David L. Hecht, the Founder and Managing Partner of Hecht Partners LLP ("Hecht Partners"), has been named as one of the world's leading patent professionals in Globe BMG's IAM Patent 1000.

The IAM Patent 1000 is regarded as the definitive resource for those seeking to identify world-class, private practice patent expertise and leading expert witnesses in the United States.

"It is an honor to join the ranks of the IAM Patent 1000," said Mr. Hecht. "I look forward to continuing to build out the intellectual property litigation practice at Hecht Partners, which has already made a huge splash litigating some of the most closely followed intellectual property cases in the United States."

IAM undertook an exhaustive five-month qualitative research project to identify outstanding firms and individuals across multiple jurisdictions. When identifying the leading individuals, factors such as depth of knowledge, market presence and the level of work on which they are typically instructed were all taken into account, as well as positive peer and client feedback, according to IAM.

Hecht Partners LLP—founded in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic—is a boutique litigation and international arbitration firm, with a focus on intellectual property matters, high-stakes commercial disputes, investor-state arbitrations, and plaintiff's side class actions. Its clients include some of the most innovative and emerging companies and individuals in the entertainment, digital media, and tech industries.

Said Mr. Hecht: "At Hecht Partners, we have eschewed much of the overhead that has caused great pain for the legal industry. Instead, the firm has focused on a digital infrastructure that allows its attorneys to work from anywhere in the world with sophisticated IT and AI tools that provide it with a competitive advantage."

Since 2015, Mr. Hecht has also been ranked as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers®.

