David Long Joins Scenthound as Investor and Advisory Board Member

JUPITER, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound , the nation's first wellness-focused, membership-based dog grooming franchise, announced today that Orangetheory Fitness CEO and Co-Founder David Long has become an investor and will serve on its Advisory Board, providing strategic guidance as it continues its rapid growth and nationwide expansion. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, David expressed his plans to take an active role in shaping the future of Scenthound.

"Scenthound is carving out a new paradigm in pet care with an incredible business model and an equally strong purpose," said David Long. "Dogs are family and I believe very much in the revolutionary concept they've built to help pet parents keep their dogs healthy and happy. I got involved to have an impact as this young brand enters an exciting stage of growth and becomes a multi-channel solution in the pet space."

With a strong passion for franchising and empowering business owners, David has been instrumental at early stages of several successful franchise brands including Massage Envy, European Wax Center and launching his wildly successful fitness concept, Orangetheory Fitness. As CEO, David led Orangetheory through the franchise's rapid growth in the fitness space, opening more than 1,300 studios in 23 countries in the last 10 years and helping the fitness giant exceed $1 billion in systemwide revenues.

"We are extremely excited to welcome David Long to Scenthound, both as an investor and Advisory Board member," said Scenthound CEO and Co-Founder Tim Vogel. "David's experience and consultation will play a critical role in helping us accelerate our growth as a franchise. There are few individuals who match David's wealth of experience in driving impactful growth -- this is an absolute game-changer for Scenthound."

Scenthound's announcement comes on the heels of closing two 20-unit development deals in Atlanta and Virginia/Maryland as interest in the first-of-its-kind dog wellness concept continues to surge. Scenthound currently has 80-units sold across 9 states and plans to sell 100 units and open about 30 locations this year.

Scenthound takes a wellness-based approach that is dedicated to improving the quality of life for dogs. Embedded in the name, Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth. Their employees are fully trained to give each dog the care required to stay clean and healthy, and the membership program brings dog parents peace of mind that their dog is getting the necessary care on a routine basis. Pet parents can select an affordable membership plan most appropriate for their dog and purchase additional services as needed.

Scenthound was founded in 2015 after CEO Tim Vogel spent more than 10 years running both a mobile grooming business and local grooming Scenters, witnessing firsthand the shortcomings within a booming pet industry and the lack of education surrounding dog care. Vogel began a mission to give dogs and their owners a fast, easy, and affordable solution that not only keeps them clean and looking great but maintains their overall health and wellness.

