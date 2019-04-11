David M. Wennergren Named CEO for ACT-IAC

FAIRFAX, Va., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology - Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) announced today that Mr. David M. Wennergren has been named as the ACT-IAC Chief Executive Officer, effective May 13, 2019. Mr. Wennergren currently serves as a Managing Director at Deloitte Consulting LLP. He replaces current ACT-IAC Executive Director Kenneth Allen who has admirably served in the position for 14 years. The ACT-IAC community wish Mr. Allen all the best as he pursues new opportunities.

A search committee, chaired by former IAC Chair Ellen Glover (ICF), was established to recommend the best candidate for the position. Glover stated, "This was an extremely rigorous executive search process conducted with the assistance of Korn Ferry, an internationally recognized search firm. We considered a large pool of exceptional candidates and are confident that Dave is the right person to take the organization to the next level."

"It is truly an honor to be selected as the CEO of ACT-IAC—an extraordinary and longstanding force for good in the federal technology community," said Wennergren, "and I look forward to the tremendous opportunities to work with the leadership teams, volunteers, and staff at ACT-IAC to build on the organization's outstanding legacy and continue to advance the cause of collaboration, innovation and more effective mission results for government."

In announcing this transition, ACT Executive Committee President Renee Wynn said, "I am sorry to see Ken Allen leave as he has been invaluable to advancing the partnership values of ACT-IAC. I'm excited to welcome Dave Wennergren to the position and look forward to working closely with him to advance the Council's values and principles for the benefit of public service."

IAC Executive Committee Chair Richard Spires added, "I too welcome Dave as the CEO of ACT-IAC. He is the right person to take ACT-IAC to the next level of value creation for the ACT-IAC mission of advancing government through the application of innovative approaches and technology fostered through collaboration with industry."

Mr. Wennergren has extensive leadership experience in information technology and change management. Prior to joining Deloitte, he served in a number of senior positions, most recently in the private sector as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Professional Services Council and as a Vice President at CACI International Inc. Prior to that, his time in government included serving as the Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Information Management, Integration and Technology/Deputy Chief Information Officer, Vice Chair of the U.S. Government's Federal CIO Council and Department of Defense (DoD) Assistant Deputy Chief Management Officer. Mr. Wennergren is a Fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration and a CIO-SAGE at the Partnership for Public Service.

Participating on the search committee with Ms. Glover were Jonathan Alboum (Veritas Technologies), Kathy Conrad (Accenture Federal Services), Mitzi Mead (Accela Consulting), and Paul Strasser (Brillient Corporation).

About ACT-IAC

ACT-IAC is a non-profit educational organization established to advance U.S. government mission performance through the use of technology by enabling and leveraging government and industry collaboration. ACT-IAC provides a trusted and objective forum where over 12,000 executives from government and industry are working together to create a more effective and innovative government. ACT-IAC is the only forum where government and industry executives are able to sit at the table as equal partners to address critical issues, apply best practices and pioneer innovative solutions. ACT-IAC also provides high-quality learning and educational opportunities to improve the knowledge and expertise of the government workforce – both public and private. Further information about ACT-IAC can be found at www.actiac.org.

SOURCE The American Council for Technology - Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

Related Links

http://www.actiac.org

