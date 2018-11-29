David Magerman Joins Differential Ventures as Managing Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed- and early-stage venture capital firm Differential Ventures recently announced the addition of David Magerman, former research scientist and head of production at hedge fund management firm Renaissance Technologies, as managing partner. Magerman joins current managing partners Nick Adams and Alex Katz.

Magerman's addition to the Differential Ventures leadership team strengthens the firm's existing skillset, which includes years of venture capital investing and operational leadership in successful technology companies, as well as deep technology and quantitative experience gained from a managing role at a leading hedge fund.

"At our core, we believe that the combination of capital, innovation and experience are the key ingredients to a successful seed-stage fund, just as they are key to the success of our portfolio companies," said Adams. "With his experience from Renaissance Technology and his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University, David will add depth to our ability to evaluate potential investments and add perspective in our work with our portfolio companies to accelerate and expand their growth trajectories."

"Whether building our portfolio or our team, we seek out individuals who are substantially better and more knowledgeable than ourselves in specific areas," added Katz. "I have been remarkably fortunate to find talented teammates and co-founders who I respect and am thrilled to be working alongside."

Other Differential Ventures team members include: Mitchell Kleinhandler, a venture partner in New York with deep experience as a venture capital investor and business operator; Richard Fong, a venture partner in Hong Kong, who is a business operator and an adviser to Y-Combinator; and, Han Jing, an associate in New York, who has experience with Walmart Labs, a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley and master's degrees from University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Cornell University, and the University of Oxford.

"What immediately drew me to partnering with Alex and Nick was our collective ability to look at companies in a holistic manner," said Magerman. "Whether evaluating a potential investment or adding support to one of our portfolio companies, this leadership team can quickly identify an opportunity and work to resolve issues that arise in the journey of running a company."

Differential Ventures invests in "the future of data" enterprise technology solutions, specifically the collection, analysis and security of the record amounts of data collected each day. Target sectors include Enterprise SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Sensory Systems, FinTech and Cybersecurity. Current portfolio companies are located in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, India, Hong Kong and China. For more information, visit www.differential.vc.

About Differential Ventures

Differential Ventures invests in early-stage companies that deploy new enterprise solutions to automate, analyze, act-upon and secure the massive amounts of data being created each day. There is a gap in early-stage funding from institutional VCs that can add significant value to startups beyond just capital. Differential Ventures is uniquely positioned to be the first check-in to a company and to help scale portfolio companies to the next stage of growth. As operators, Differential Ventures partners have been leaders across product, sales, marketing, legal, accounting and finance. For more information, visit www.differential.vc.

