David McCaslin, Named Braille Institute's New Director of Library Services

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute of America is pleased to announce David McCaslin as the new Director of Library Services. David's career spans more than 20 years in library sciences and management with academic libraries. Most recently, he served as the Library Director of Wardman Library at Whittier College. His prior experience includes libraries at esteemed institutions including Yale University, California Institute of Technology (Caltech), and Pennsylvania State University.

David has published numerous articles and book chapters on librarianship and has been engaged on the national level of the American Library Association. He currently serves as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Access Services. He holds bachelor's degrees in Film and History from Pennsylvania State University and a master's degree in Library and Information Sciences from University of Pittsburgh.

"I am excited and honored to bring my library experience to an organization with such an important mission of serving those who are blind and visually impaired. I look forward to being part of a team that is dedicated to help those stay connected to the world through books and the joy of reading," said David.

Library services is Braille Institute's largest and most used service with more than 20,000 patrons who count on specialized reading materials in accessible formats that include audio, braille, and large print. The award-winning library offers more than 100,000 titles and 1.2 million books, and has been an official branch of the National Library Service (NLS) since 1934.

"We are fortunate to have David join our leadership team and bring his extensive experience to serve the growing need of individuals experiencing vision loss," said Peter Mindnich, President of Braille Institute.

Although the library and Braille Institute centers remain temporarily closed due to the pandemic, books can still be digitally downloaded for free using BARD (Braille and Audio Reading Download) and anyone requiring assistance can call 1-800-808-2555. "Over the past year, the library has been a lifeline for many who are experiencing isolation and who would otherwise feel disconnected from society," said Sergio Oliva, Vice President Programs and Services. Braille Institute library patrons can receive books by mail or through digital downloads to a smartphone or computer, and like all their services, it is free of charge.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America

