David Michael Sherman, MD, FASAM is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Michael Sherman, MD, FASAM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Addiction Medicine Specialist for his professional excellence in the field of Medicine and his outstanding contributions as the CEO of Wellness Treasure.

As a well-seasoned and highly distinguished Addiction Medicine Specialist, Dr. Sherman has accrued 32 years of professional excellence. He specializes in opioid and alcohol treatment. As the CEO of Wellness Treasure at 3006 S. Jefferson Ave Suite 103, St. Louis MO 63118, as well as the second office located in New Port Richey Florida, he is devoted to providing the highest standard of patient-centered care and leading a highly trained team of master level certified addiction professionals. Dr. Sherman is well-known for his compassionate approach to recovery by carefully choosing medications and determines dosages based on the individual and then makes adjustments as needed to reduce or eliminate cravings. In addition to operating his practice, Dr. Sherman also serves as the Chief Medical Director of Sana Lake Recovery Center in Dittmer Missouri, where he is committed to patients getting the recovery care they need and deserve.

To prepare for his career, Dr. Sherman completed his undergraduate studies at Westminster College where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in 1982. Soon thereafter, he went on to earn his Medical Degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in 1988. Gaining valuable extensive training, he completed his residency at the Louisiana State University Medical Center in 1995 followed by his fellowship in addiction medicine within the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Florida College of Medicine in 2016. Dr. Sherman is Board Certified in Addiction Medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine and the American Board of Otolaryngology.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in his field, Dr. Sherman is a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (FASAM). He also remains a member of numerous professional organizations, including the Florida Society of Addiction Medicine, the Missouri State Medical Association, the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, Age Management Medicine, the American College of Sports Medicine, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy, the American Medical Association, the American Laryngological, Rhinological, and the Otological Society.

An active member of his community, Dr. Sherman is devoted to sharing his breadth of expertise. He was a guest speaker for the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance in 2018, the Pasco Alliance for Substance Addiction Prevention, and the FSAM Addiction Health Summit in 2019.

