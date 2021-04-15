David Navazio Announces the Opening of New Gentell Distribution Center in Boca Raton, FL

BRISTOL, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentell President David Navazio announced the opening of the company's new distribution center in Boca Raton, FL. This operation will provide advanced wound care supplies to nursing homes throughout Florida and other southern states.

"This is part of our continuing effort to give the best service to our customers," says Navazio. "Our goal is to deliver wound care supplies quickly and efficiently so that nursing home residents can get the treatments they need without any delays."

David Navazio, President of Gentell

Gentell services a substantial number of nursing homes in the state of Florida and around the country with its Gentell Total Wound Care Solution, providing clinical support, education and advanced wound care products.

The Boca Raton location joins Gentell's other distribution centers in Chicago, IL, Las Vegas, NV, and Bristol, PA. Because the company is experiencing significant growth, plans are also underway to open a distribution center in the Dallas, TX, region.

The company is transferring two managers from Pennsylvania to head up the operation.

"As a local homeowner, I am pleased to support the economy of South Palm Beach County. Gentell is a thriving company that provides competitive wages and excellent benefits to our employees," he states.

The new Gentell distribution center is located at 1141 South Rogers Circle, Boca Raton 33487.

About Gentell: Headquartered in Bristol, PA, Gentell is a leading provider of advanced wound care products and services to nursing homes throughout the United States. David Navazio founded the company in 1994 and serves as President. More information can be found at www.gentell.com.

