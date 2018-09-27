David Ortiz Children's Fund Names Delta Official Airline

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The David Ortiz Children's Fund (DOCF) is proud to announce that Delta Air Lines will serve as its official airline partner through 2019 in conjunction with Virgin Atlantic Airways.

"We couldn't be happier to take our airline partnership to the next level and align our global health and education efforts with two premier global airlines," said Hallie Lorber, President of the David Ortiz Children's Fund.

Boston's #1 global carrier will provide financial support for travel, special perks and volunteers for the nonprofit's initiatives, including the David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic, a four-day destination event hosted in the three-time World Series Champion's native Dominican Republic each December. Delta is focused on supporting organizations dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people around the world and the David Ortiz Children's Fund is yet another example.

All guests to the David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic that book their travel to the event on Delta and have elite status on another airline can enroll in the Delta SkyMiles® Medallion® Status Match Challenge: Delta will match that status for three months and also provide guests the opportunity to keep their new Medallion Status through 1/31/20. Go to www.delta.com/statusmatch for details.

"We are proud to partner with such a great organization that is committed to helping children in both the Dominican Republic and the Boston area," said Charlie Schewe, Delta's Director of New England Sales. "We look forward to supporting the Fund's mission with our ever-growing employee base in Boston."

Over the past several years, Delta has been investing in the customer experience in the Boston market. As Boston's leading global airline, this fall Delta will grow its total Boston peak-day departures to 115, reaching 17 international destinations. This October, Delta will launch is 50th and 51st nonstop service from Boston — to Las Vegas and Philadelphia, following the addition of seasonal service to Sarasota, Savannah and Charleston, and new flights to top business markets like Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Nashville. In addition, Delta has a state-of-the-art facility at BOS, and two Delta Sky Clubs for guests to enjoy in Terminal A.

Delta's service to the Dominican Republic includes two flights daily from New York-JFK to Punta Cana; three flights daily from New York-JFK to Santo Domingo and Santiago; a Saturday-only seasonal flight from Boston to Punta Cana; three daily flights from Atlanta to Punta Cana; and a daily flight from Atlanta to Santo Domingo. The airline also provides complimentary in-flight entertainment, complimentary in-flight texting and instant messaging, and first-class availability on every flight.

"Teaming up with Delta is going to bring another level of luxury and support to our events," said David Ortiz. "We're grateful to have them on board to help save the lives of more children in need."

ABOUT THE DAVID ORTIZ CHILDREN'S FUND:

The David Ortiz Children's Fund provides essential support for children in the Dominican Republic and in New England who cannot afford the critical cardiac services they need. Working with Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and CEDIMAT Cardiovascular Center in Santo Domingo, the David Ortiz Children's Fund has provided over 740 children with life-saving heart surgery in the Dominican Republic, and has helped thousands more throughout New England region. In 2011, David Ortiz was awarded the Roberto Clemente Award by Major League Baseball for his work with the David Ortiz Children's Fund. For more information, please visit www.davidortizchildrensfund.org.

ABOUT DELTA AIR LINES:

Delta Air Lines serves more than 180 million customers each year. In 2018, Delta was named to Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the seventh time in eight years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented seven consecutive years. With an industry-leading global network, Delta and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to 324 destinations in 57 countries on six continents. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta employs more than 80,000 employees worldwide and operates a mainline fleet of more than 800 aircraft. Additional information is available on the Delta News Hub, as well as delta.com, Twitter @DeltaNewsHub and Facebook.com/delta.

ABOUT VIRGIN ATLANTIC:

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson 34 years ago with innovation and customer service at its core. Today Virgin Atlantic carries 5.5 million customers annually, and was recently named the UK's favourite long haul carrier by Skytrax, Best Transatlantic Airline at the British Travel Awards 2017 and one of the Top 5 Airlines in the World by Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, Virgin Atlantic employs over 10,000 people worldwide and operates a fleet of 47 aircraft serving 25 destinations across four continents. Alongside joint venture partner Delta Air Lines they operate a leading transatlantic network - offering up to 38 flights per day between the US and UK with connections to over 200 US and international cities. In 2019 Virgin Atlantic will take delivery of their first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft - helping to transform the fleet into one of the quietest and most fuel efficient in the sky. For more information visit: www.virginatlantic.com or via twitter @virginatlantic.

