David P. Meyer's "The Investor Protector" Now Available

In The Investor Protector , Attorney Meyer details how he regains his clients their lost savings through his award-winning, aggressive legal representation. He also delves into how readers can protect themselves and their loved ones from suffering similar earth-shattering financial losses.

Attorney Meyer has been instrumental in Meyer Wilson's recovery of over $350 million in compensation for clients. To date, he has helped about a thousand wronged investors find justice, garnering a reputation as one of the top lawyers in this area of the law. He is also the President of the Public Investors Advocate Bar Association (PIABA), an international association of attorneys who represent clients in cases of investment and securities fraud.

Order your copy of The Investor Protector on Amazon today. Take advantage of the first-week promotion June 8 to June 11, 2021, during which the ebook will be available for only $0.99.

Meyer Wilson is based in Columbus, Ohio, has several offices nationwide and accepts cases from all over the Country. To schedule an appointment with a lawyer at Meyer Wilson, visit the firm online at investorclaims.com.

SOURCE Meyer Wilson