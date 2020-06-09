David Quinlan, Fintech Strategic Advisor, Joins oneZero's Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero Financial Systems today announced David Quinlan has joined its board of directors. Mr. Quinlan was previously an Executive Managing Director at Eze Software . In his role on oneZero's board, Mr. Quinlan will support oneZero's growth plan in the FX market.

David Quinlan's appointment continues oneZero's strategy of exploring how technology can be leveraged in client segments such as the buy-side, whose workflow needs in FX continue to evolve.

"I'm excited to join the board of oneZero and support their mission to provide financial institutions with technology for FX execution, distribution and data insights," said David Quinlan. He added, "My goal is to help the company accelerate the growth of its share in the FX marketplace."

"We are excited to have David on our board of directors. He brings a valuable perspective to our growth plan, given his twenty years of experience as part of the senior management team of Eze Software in both Boston and London," said Andrew Ralich, CEO of oneZero Financial Systems. He added, "David is critical as we continue innovating and developing FX trading technology for global financial markets.

This move is part of oneZero's strategic growth plan following a significant minority investment from Lovell Minnick Partners last year. Since the investment, oneZero has expanded its senior leadership team by bringing on Phil Weisberg as EVP of Strategic Planning and Partnerships and Fraser McHardy as Chief Financial Officer.

About oneZero Financial Systems

oneZero Financial Systems develops trading technology, which empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete in today's ever-changing global markets. Our powerful software solutions manage the complex process of consuming and redistributing high-frequency market data across multiple sources, monitoring real-time trading risk and analyzing the vast quantities of data generated. The oneZero platform comprises three components – Liquidity Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - that provide a complete solution for technology, distribution and analytics. As your trading technology partner, we offer outstanding, round the clock client services to support your growth and profitability.

