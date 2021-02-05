David R. Haberbush, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David R. Haberbush, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his remarkable contributions in the legal community, and his outstanding leadership at HABERBUSH, LLP.

Situated in Long, Beach, CA, Haberbush & Associates, LLP is a successful bankruptcy law firm, restricting its practice to legal matters involving business disputes, reorganization, business liquidation and termination, debtors, creditors, asset purchasers, alternatives to bankruptcy, and representing fiduciaries in situations related to insolvency. The highly trained, dedicated team consistently brings creativity and expertise to every circumstance involving the negotiation, enforcement, defense, or eradication of claims, liens, judgments, and/or security interests, including those involving taxes. With over 100 years of combined experience in resolving client debtor/creditor problems, HABERBUSH, LLP demonstrates the highest level of professionalism and integrity through litigation, workouts, receiverships, general assignments, and bankruptcy.

As a well-respected and seasoned top attorney, Mr. Haberbush has accrued nearly 40 years of professional legal excellence throughout his career. He has maintained a well-deserving reputation for bringing an impressive repertoire of expertise in Bankruptcy, Insolvency, Receiverships, General Assignments, and Debtor/Creditor Litigation to the legal community. In his current position, Mr. Haberbush is the Principal of HABERBUSH, LLP since January 2006. He is devoted to providing the highest standard of reliable representation in Long Beach, CA, as well as educating the masses through his publications and lectures centered on his expertise in bankruptcy.

To prepare for his distinguished career, Mr. Haberbush earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1979 at Whittier College, followed by graduating cum laude from Whittier College School of Law with his Juris Doctor degree in 1982. Subsequently, his legal career began in 1981 as a legal extern to the Honorable William J. Lasarow, Chief United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Central District of California.

Throughout his successful career, Mr. Haberbush excelled in varying legal positions. Prior to his current role, he served as the Principal of Haberbush Feinberg, LLP from 2003 to 2005, and is currently the CEO/President of Equitable Transitions, Inc. since 2003. He also served as Principal of Haberbush & Campbell, LLP from 1996 to 2003, Member of the Law Firm of Roquemore, Pringle & Moore, Inc. from 1987 to 1996, and Associate of Sulmeyer, Kupetz, Baumann, & Rothman from 1982 to 1987.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Mr. Haberbush maintains active memberships and affiliations with the Long Beach Bar Association, St. Mary's Medical Center Board of Trustees, Long Beach Playhouse, and the Los Angeles County Bar Association. He also serves as the Student Hearing Disciplinary Officer at California State University.

An active member of his community, Mr. Haberbush serves as the Ball/Hunt\Schooley American Inn of Court President and Advisory Board Chair at the Salvation Army.

When he is not practicing law, Mr. Haberbush enjoys theology and custom building dollhouses. He also devotes his time to charitable endeavors including his involvement in churches.

A proud father, Mr. Haberbush dedicates this honorable recognition to his children, Vanessa Haberbush, Esq. and Alexander Haberbush, Esq. He thanks them thank you for their love and support. He also dedicates his success to his mentor, Max Rush, Esq.

To learn more, please visit http://www.lbinsolvency.com/attorney-profiles/david-r-haberbush/.

