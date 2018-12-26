David R. Squires, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

AUGUSTA, Ga., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since joining his medical practice in 2003 as a Medical Oncologist, Dr. David Squires has established himself as an illustrious professional in the field. Throughout his career, Dr. Squires has gained expertise in the many different types of cancer and blood disorders. As a cancer survivor (leukemia '93-96), Dr. Squires offers his patients medical oncology services with compassion and empathy.



Dr. Squires holds dual Board Certification in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. After graduating from Brigham Young University as valedictorian in 1993, he attended the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City where he received his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1997 and during which time he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Utah in 2000. Thereafter, Dr. Squires completed his fellowship in Medical Oncology and Hematology at the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health and earned his Master of Health Sciences degree in Clinical Research from Duke University as part of the NCI Clinical Scholars Program in 2003.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Squires is an esteemed fellow of several elite organizations including the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Squires has served as the president of the Augusta Georgia Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints since 2012 and dedicates a lot of time and resources to various non-profit organizations that focus on helping the rising generation and revitalizing inner cities.

He founded a non-profit organization, Camp Helaman Inc., which provides free outdoor recreational facilities for local youth groups, churches, and schools (thecamphelaman.org). He also works with Laney Walker Development Company, an inner city non-profit organization that helps low and middle income residents with housing (www.lwdc.co).

When he is not working, Dr. Squires enjoys spending quality family time, volunteering for his church and his community and taking part in scouting activities.

Married with five children, Dr. Squires dedicates this recognition to his parents, wife, and children for all their love and support.

