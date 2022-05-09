David R. Weber, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David R. Weber, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Physician for his excellence in the Infection Disease and Internal Medicine specialties, and in acknowledgment of his work with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center McKeesport.

A board-certified Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine specialist, Dr. David R. Weber has garnered over 30 years of professional excellence in the medical field. Always striving to provide the best possible care, Dr. Weber offers his vast repertoire of expertise in all facets of Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine. He is currently serving the medical community and patients at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center McKeesport.

Among his academic achievements, Dr. Weber received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado, followed by his Medical Degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He then completed an Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and a Fellowship in Infectious Disease at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Weber is board-certified in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his specialty, Dr. Weber maintains active memberships with the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.

As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Weber was voted among the 2012 Best Doctors by Pittsburgh Magazine. He is also the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award from 2015 to 2018 and the On-Time Doctor Award in 2018.

In his spare time, Dr. Weber enjoys traveling.

Dr. Weber dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife, Sue, and their children, whom he thanks for their love and support. A grateful mentee, he also dedicates this recognition to his mentors, Dr. Ted Woodward and Dr. Frank Callia.

To learn more, please visit https://providers.upmc.com/provider/David+R.+Weber/1322488.

SOURCE Continental Who's Who