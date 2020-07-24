David Rajakovich Becomes CEO of SiPM, Following Investment by Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

LONDON, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23 June 2020, SiPM announced the appointment of David Rajakovich as its new CEO. David Rajakovich was promoted by SiPM from the role of Managing Director Operations and started with the company in 2013. David is an accomplished senior executive in the Learning and Development industry, and has over twelve years' experience in the procurement and supply chain training environment.

David Rajakovich

SiPM is a pioneer in high-impact e-learning solutions for blue-chip corporations worldwide in the area of procurement, supply chain and sales. Operating through 3 core brands – Procurement Academy, Supply Chain Academy, and Sales Academy - the Company has changed the way its clients train their workforce by providing role-specific curriculum and the latest e-learning methods.

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP") invested in SiPM alongside management in April 2020. LLCP together with management have put in place ambitious growth plans for the business, and the appointment of Rajakovich as CEO is a key step in that strategy.

"I want to thank Levine Leichtman and the board for providing me the opportunity to take this organization to the next level. I look forward to guiding the organization not only to rapid growth, but to being a place where people truly want to work and can use their talents in a way that is valuable for their own development, for our clients and for our organization as a whole," said David Rajakovich about his appointment.

David Cowan, a Managing Director at LLCP, said, "The quality of the team across the board at SiPM is outstanding, and David is instrumental to that. The appointment of David as CEO is a natural evolution for the Company, and we strongly believe that David and the team will continue to deliver value for investors, associates and especially for our customers during this exciting period for the Company."

David learned early in his career about effective leadership during his time as a US Army Officer with stints as a Battery Executive Officer at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas and as a Platoon Leader at Osan Air Force Base in the Republic of Korea.

About SiPM

Founded in 2008, SiPM is a pioneer in high-impact e-learning solutions for blue- chip corporations worldwide. The Company has changed the way their clients train their procurement, supply chain and sales professionals by providing role-specific curriculum and the latest e-learning methods, resulting in maximum impact for employees and organizations. Since its founding, SiPM has rapidly expanded its platform to over 50,000 individuals employed by over 200 blue-chip corporations in over 100 countries worldwide.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 36-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed over $10.9 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 85 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $6.9 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

