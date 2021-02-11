David Rosenberg Named As Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor In 2021

"Thoughtful investment planning has never been more important than in these uncertain and volatile times," - Rosenberg

"It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in Connecticut," said Rosenberg. "Thoughtful investment planning has never been more important than in these uncertain and volatile times. Our top priority has always been to work with our clients to develop personalized strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and to help them achieve their short- and long-term investment goals."

David has more than thirty-five years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of Brandeis University and earned a Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He can be reached at [email protected], telephone 203.662.1004, linkedin/in/davidrosenbergadvisor, website https://fa.wellsfargoadvisors.com/rosenberg-gagnon/

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

About Wells Fargo Advisors

With $1.67 trillion in client assets as of September 30, 2020, Wells Fargo Advisors provides investment advice and guidance to clients through 12,908 full-service financial advisors and referrals from 5,328 licensed bankers. This vast network of advisors, one of the nation's largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), a division within Wells Fargo & Company and one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of September 30, 2020. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com

Investment and Insurance products: Not Insured by FDIC or any Federal Government Agency MAY Lose Value Not a Deposit of or Guaranteed by a Bank or Any Bank Affiliate

CAR-0919-01161

SOURCE David Rosenberg

Related Links

https://fa.wellsfargoadvisors.com/rosenberg-gagnon/

