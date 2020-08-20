David Shiner Receives Endorsement From United Christians of Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30, 2020, United Christians of Florida Political Action Committee formally announced that it is endorsing David Irving Shiner for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5.

For Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5

Mr. Shiner responded to this noteworthy endorsement by saying, "I am excited and humbled to receive the United Christians of Florida endorsement for Palm Beach County Commissioner." Mr. Shiner continued, "I take great pride in the broad support I have received from within our community and especially appreciate the endorsement from my many friends throughout our local and diverse religious communities."

About United Christians of Florida

Per its website, United Christians of Florida "is a volunteer organization that is active through clubs, organizations, churches and in neighborhoods." United Christians of Florida strives to recommend "the best-available state and local candidates, including judges, school board and ballot initiatives for the upcoming elections."

About David Irving Shiner

David Irving Shiner is a local attorney based out of Boca Raton, who maintains a long history of advocacy for individuals and businesses who have sustained injuries. Mr. Shiner owns his own law firm, which services the South Florida community, and has excelled, not only as a successful businessman and advocate for others but as an effective leader both in the courtroom and in the community.

Today, Shiner, his wife, and their two sons, Lucas and Benjamin, proudly call Delray Beach their home.

Mr. Shiner's priorities for the local Palm Beach County community center on preservation of the environment, ensuring public safety while maintaining a mutually beneficial relationship between law enforcement and the community, advocating for sound and environmentally friendly zoning decisions, infrastructure that minimally impacts the environment and is focused on long-term objectives and efficient and responsible use of tax dollars. Mr. Shiner has stated, "I will always strive to do what is right and what is good as Palm Beach County's next Commissioner."

If you want more information about David Irving Shiner's candidacy, please contact David Shiner at (561) 279-5733 or email [email protected] .

To make a contribution to the David Shiner for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5 Campaign, click here , or visit VoteDavidShiner.com for more information.

Related Images

david-irving-shiner.png

David Irving Shiner

For Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5

SOURCE David Shiner Campaign

Related Links

http://VoteDavidShiner.com

