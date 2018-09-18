David Sprinkle to Present at GlobalPETS Forum Asia

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David Sprinkle, Research Director of Packaged Facts, will present at the GlobalPETS Forum Asia 2018 on September 26 at 10:45 in Guangzhou, China.

The Forum programme discusses the morning objectives: "This morning eight speakers will update you on market developments in China, Oceania, Thailand, US and Russia. The speakers are industry experts in their market. The presentations are practical, to the point and show you the main developments in these countries."

See a brief clearslide regarding David Sprinkle's presentation:

Global Pets Forum Asia Agenda September 26, 2018

To learn more about the conference, visit the GlobalPETS page, sponsored by PETS International: https://globalpets.community/globalpets-forum-asia-welcome

For this presentation, Mr. Sprinkle will use his many years of experience researching the pet market and presenting his conclusions at numerous conferences. Trends that may be discussed during his presentation include:

More U.S. pet-owning households are contributing to the demand for more efficient products catering to a wide array of pets.

Pet markets must cater to more millennial pet owners that see pets as family.

Pet longevity and well-being are significantly affecting pet owner consumer behavior.

More consumers means a diversifying pet-owner consumer landscape, particularly Hispanic and Millennial pet product consumers.

The U.S. pet industry must produce products that promote pet wellness and easy-to-use services that address consumer demand for convenience.

Packaged Facts pet studies are listed here:

https://www.packagedfacts.com/pet-products-services-c124/

About Packaged Facts – For over 50 years, Packaged Facts has published industry-leading intelligence on a wide range of consumer markets and topics, including packaged foods & beverages, culinary trends, the foodservice industry, the pet products market, consumer goods and retailing, consumer spending & payment, and shopper insights and demographics. Packaged Facts is a division of MarketResearch.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@marketresearch.com

SOURCE Packaged Facts