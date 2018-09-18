David Stertzer, Advisor and Immediate Past CEO of AALU, Joins Wamberg Genomic Advisors as Managing Director

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wamberg Genomic Advisors announced that David Stertzer, the immediate past CEO and current advisor of AALU, has joined the company as Managing Director. At Wamberg, Stertzer will advise life insurance companies on genomic and advance DNA program strategies.

AALU is the trusted, influential voice for life insurance and annuities distribution in Washington, D.C. As top officer at AALU for nearly thirty-three years, Stertzer provided continuity, leadership and strategic vision to AALU's Board of Directors. He played a vital role in the growth, success and expansion of the association, including a thirty-times increase of the organization's resources, a sixty percent growth in membership and a respected team and lobbying counsel. Throughout the AALU's growth period, Stertzer stressed the critical nature of a unified life insurance industry to deliver its message to Capitol Hill with a single voice.

Tom Wamberg, president & CEO of Wamberg Genomic Advisors, said, "Having David Stertzer join our leadership team assures that our life insurance community will be privy to sage advice from an iconic leader. The mission we are on is bigger than our company. Advanced DNA testing for cancer is enabling medical professionals to develop personalized health strategies, treatments, and care paths when needed. Patients and doctors empowered with knowledge are better informed to provide effective treatment. We are assuring, through the life insurance industry, that insureds can enroll in programs that guarantee they get access to the most advanced testing and support."

Stertzer added, "The life insurance community has always innovated. New products and programs have consistently been created that have been critical components in meeting the comprehensive financial, and life needs of insureds. The programs being created by Wamberg are enabling the life insurance community and agents to be at the forefront of programs that extend and improve life. It is consistent with the values and purpose of life insurance. I am excited to be part of this mission to help the life insurance community and their agents make genomics and advanced DNA testing part of their portfolio."

Wamberg Genomic Advisors' lead program is Cancer Guardian™ that provides personalized guidance, resources and access to leading-edge, DNA testing at the time of a cancer diagnosis. Wamberg recently announced enhancements to Cancer Guardian, which now includes Comprehensive Cancer Support. The exclusive service provides cancer patients with cancer support led by oncology nurses, a medical record platform, expert pathology review, and advanced DNA testing.

About Wamberg Genomic Advisors

Wamberg Genomic Advisors is the first company dedicated to making genomic testing readily available at prices everyone can afford. Advanced DNA testing can provide insights to individuals and healthcare providers for better-informed decisions about overall health, patient care paths and the quality and longevity of life. Wamberg Genomic Advisors delivers genomic products and services to employers and their employees via their trusted benefit brokers, and to policyholders of life insurance companies through qualified agents. To discover more about Wamberg Genomic Advisors and the future of genomics, visit wamberggenomic.com.

