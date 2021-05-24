David West Joins Traub Capital as Managing Director

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traub Capital, a strategic private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in the consumer sector, today announced that David West has joined the firm as a Managing Director in New York, where he will focus on generating new investment opportunities, executing transactions, and portfolio company oversight.

David joins Traub Capital with more than 10 years of private equity and operating experience in the consumer sector, most recently at Brynwood Partners. Prior to joining Brynwood, David led an investor group to acquire, operate and build LesserEvil Snack Company, a lifestyle food brand. David began his career in the Financial Institutions Group at BlackRock.

"We're thrilled to welcome David to the Traub Capital team," said Brian Crosby, Co-Managing Partner of Traub Capital. "He has an exceptional track record across the consumer private equity sector. David's unique combination of private equity as well as operating experience is a great fit with Traub Capital's operator-centric investment approach."

David added, "Traub Capital has established itself as a unique, value-enhancing investor in the consumer sector, and I'm excited to help build upon the firm's integrated investment approach that applies operating experience to identify attractive investment opportunities for investors."

Mr. West holds a B.S. with honors in Mechanical Engineering and Economics from Carnegie Mellon University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Traub Capital: Traub Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that specializes in building value in consumer companies. The firm's differentiated approach integrates deep consumer-focused operating experience within the investment process to uncover hidden opportunities, and apply tactical resources to execute them for the benefit of our investors. The firm targets investments in companies with revenue between $50 and $250 million. To learn more about Traub Capital, visit www.traub-capital.com.

SOURCE Traub Capital