David Whitaker announces the signing of Ethan Coro to Mon Ethos Pro team
May 04, 2019, 16:25 ET
BOSTON, May 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an impressive 2nd place showing in the Novice Class at the 2019 NPC Los Angeles Grand Prix, Ethan Coro has signed with athlete management firm, Mon Ethos Pro. "Ethan's eyes are firmly fixed on the prize of becoming a professional athlete, and after what I saw from him at the LA Grand Prix, I have no doubt that he will receive that Pro Card very soon," says Mon Ethos President, David Whitaker.
Coro, a member of the United States Marine Corp, who originally hails from Maine, has been prepping and training in Carlsbad, California while stationed in nearby San Diego. His typical work out regimen involves heavy lifting with low sets to higher reps, and has him in the gym seven days a week with almost 10 hours of cardio each week. Coro's next competition will be at the end of May when he enters the California State Championships in Culver City at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium on May 25.
Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
