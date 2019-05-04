David Whitaker announces the signing of Ethan Coro to Mon Ethos Pro team

Coro, a member of the United States Marine Corp, who originally hails from Maine, has been prepping and training in Carlsbad, California while stationed in nearby San Diego. His typical work out regimen involves heavy lifting with low sets to higher reps, and has him in the gym seven days a week with almost 10 hours of cardio each week. Coro's next competition will be at the end of May when he enters the California State Championships in Culver City at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium on May 25.