David Whitaker, Founder of the Boston based agency Mon Ethos Pro, announces that Xavisus Gayden will compete in the 2019 IFBB Los Angeles Grand Prix
Apr 05, 2019, 14:42 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Xavisus Gayden, will travel to Los Angeles, California to compete in the IFBB/NPC Los Angeles Grand Prix event. The Los Angeles Grand Prix bodybuilding is expected to bring competitors from around the world to compete in the Pro Men's Physique as well as the Pro Masters 40+ divisions and serves as a qualifying event for the Olympia Competition.
Gayden, who is currently on active duty with the United States Marine Corp and trained by Kim Oddo of Body By O, recently won first place in the 2019 IFBB Governor's Cup Pro League event last week in Sacramento, California. "Xavisus has not only natural talent, but is a born leader, and we are excited to watch him succeed," says Mon Ethos President, David Whitaker.
Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
