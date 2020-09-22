David Whiting Named President of Comerica Bank's Technology and Life Sciences Division

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced that David Whiting, Senior Managing Director of Technology and Life Sciences (TLS) Division, has been named President, TLS Division. In his role, Whiting will manage Comerica's TLS teams in California, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Toronto, Canada.

Whiting, a 17-year veteran of Comerica, has served in various leadership roles within the TLS Division during his tenure. Most recently, he directed all TLS Division U.S. offices outside of California. For more than a decade he led the Dallas TLS team, as well as oversaw the Upper Midwest market, lending to venture-backed technology in various life cycles. He also has served in operating and finance capacities with a software company, as well as roles serving the lending needs of technology companies with Imperial Bank.

"We look forward to leveraging David's experience and knowledge of our TLS Division to provide the ideal banking solutions for the growing number of technology and bioscience companies," said Peter Sefzik, Comerica Bank Executive Vice President, Executive Director of Commercial Bank. "His ability to foster long-lasting relationships with companies in various stages of growth that often require agility and flexibility will serve to strengthen the TLS team."

Whiting, a graduate from Texas A&M University with a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance, serves on the Junior Achievement of Dallas Board of Directors as a member of the Executive Committee and is a past chairman. He is also a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Texas.

Comerica Bank's TLS Division remains one of the nation's leading technology banking practices, specializing in providing comprehensive banking solutions to support technology and bioscience companies at any stage of their life cycle. Veteran bankers provide credit and financial services and products to young, growing, venture-backed technology and life science companies, as well as their mature counterparts.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $84 billion at June 30, 2020.

