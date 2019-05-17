David Yurman Announces Opening Of New Boutique At Holt Renfrew Ogilvy In Montreal

Situated on the main level of the historic Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, the 1,200-square-foot boutique features a heritage wall that visually narrates the Yurmans' journey from art to jewelry alongside current designs. The new boutique is nearly double the size of the previous David Yurman location at Holt Renfrew Montreal.

The space will feature a curation of David Yurman products across all categories, including Women's, Men's and Wedding. Each product category is separated by the use of architectural finishes and elements such as metal portals and wooden screens that give the space an intimate yet luxurious feel.

The storefront features a modern wall of rich black concrete, while the interior includes live edge walnut, travertine counters and touches of antique bronze as well as artisan plaster wall features. The millwork is a mix of walnut tambour and antique bronze. The store's fixtures are made up of 90% repurposed materials, in an effort to increase the brand's sustainability initiatives.

"Montreal exudes style through all elements of art, architecture and design," said Carol Pennelli, President of David Yurman. "The opening of our new boutique at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy provides an opportunity for us to feature our most innovative designs and to tell a rich brand story."

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN

David Yurman is the premier American luxury jewelry brand with a mission to share in life's exceptional moments. Founded by two artists, David and Sybil Yurman, in New York in 1980, artistic inspiration, craftsmanship and unconventional yet elegant designs are at the core of the brand. The marriage of David's background in sculpture with Sybil's natural understanding of color and art yields signature jewelry designs; diamond, pearl, and gemstone jewelry that are renowned for capturing the essence of relaxed American luxury. David Yurman collections are available at 49 wholly owned retail locations throughout the United States, Canada, and France and at over 350 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers, including in the US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, UK, Russia and the Middle East.

ABOUT HOLT RENFREW

Celebrating an over 180-year heritage, Holt Renfrew is recognized worldwide for an inspired shopping experience. Founded in 1837 as a modest hat shop, Holt Renfrew would soon become a purveyor of fashion to Her Majesty Queen Victoria. After many years of foreign ownership Holt Renfrew was acquired in 1986 by W. Galen and the Hon. Hilary M. Weston. Under Weston ownership Holt Renfrew has become Canada's destination for luxury retail. Visit us at www.holtrenfrew.com.

