David Yurman Introduces "An Enchanted Holiday"

As a continuation of the brand's 2017 holiday theme, the David Yurman retail boutique and visual displays will transport viewers to an arctic wonderland, featuring polar bears and luminous ice. This year, as part of the brand's commitment to preserving nature's most precious gifts, the holiday windows raise awareness for Polar Bears International, the only non-profit dedicated to conserving these mighty creatures and their fragile home. In addition to making a contribution to the organization, David Yurman will also donate to Polar Bears International 10% of the purchase price from each item sold from its Silver Ice® assortment—a special selection of sterling silver designs with hand-set diamonds—on December 8, up to $25,000.

"Winter creates a new world. It's a place of beauty, magic and wonder, inspiring us to feel like children again," says David Yurman, co-founder and chief executive officer on the inspiration behind the new holiday campaign. "Encountering ice in nature is a magical experience. The transformation of water into solid form creates exquisite patterns and captivating translucence. Whether it's a frozen stream or icicles covering a tree, ice encases a world of beauty – crystallizing a moment of enchantment."

Through the poetry of nature, silvery ice and the brilliance of pristine light combine to create crystallized dreams. Ice forms beautiful geometric patterns on window panes, turns branches into glistening sculptures, fashioning a landscape for magical animals to explore in moments of wonder. The silence of snow casts a kind of awe when the world is blanketed with white. David Yurman: An Enchanted Holiday means to dial down the noise with the beauty, simplicity and power of silence.

IMAGES: https://hlgroup.sharefile.com/d-s3317d12b5ec4b73a

Photo credit: David Yurman

