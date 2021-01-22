David Yurman Introduces Spring 2021 Campaign, "My New York"

Whether you have visited once or lived here all your life, New York is the city of dreams and endless possibilities, no matter where you are in the world. The city's creative pulse—its people, diversity, cultural institutions, neighborhoods, landmarks—is what gives New York its everlasting spirit, and continues to inspire us anew. The David Yurman campaign pays homage to the true heart and soul of New York City.

"Sybil, Evan and I were all born in New York City. It's our home and in our DNA—its creative energy courses through our veins," says cofounder and CEO David Yurman. "We want to celebrate and support our hometown—what this city was, is, and will always be. It's our New York."

The campaign features a mix of classic and iconic pieces from David Yurman Cable, Pinky Ring, Stax, Lexington and Renaissance collections, as well as statement pieces from the brand's upcoming launch—the new Elements collection. Inspired by the circular form, the Elements collection represents perfect balance, harmony and unity—the ultimate amulet.

In February 2021, David Yurman will expand on the "My New York" campaign concept with a social media initiative featuring iconic individuals from across the country—actors, musicians, artists, philanthropists, athletes, entrepreneurs—each with a unique and personal story to tell about the city.

Spring 2021 campaign images will be featured in digital and print media, out of home advertising, video streaming and social media platforms throughout the Spring.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Today, with their son, Evan, they create timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and cable—their artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

CONTACT

Adrienne Houdmont

David Yurman

[email protected]

SOURCE David Yurman