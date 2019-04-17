Davido To Headline Coming To America Music Festival

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- African music continues its meteoric rise across the globe, spearheaded by the resurgence of the Afrobeats movement. From chart-topping pop collaborations with mainstream artists such as Drake, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys, to the resounding influence of African producers and artists across the international music industry, the sound that has rocked the continent for decades, now touches the hearts of many around the world.

On April 27, 2019, international music insider Eshoon Nashun will launch the "Coming to America Music Festival" in Washington, DC with some of Africa's top artists at The Anthem. The newly-built 6,000 seat venue in the Nation's Capital will be the setting for mega acts including headliner, Davido, Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. Born in Atlanta and raised in Lagos, Davido is best known for his hits "If", "Dami Duro" and "Fall", which is the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history. Davido has also managed to be the first major African artist of Nigerian origin to break through to the American market and become mainstream.

"It's fascinating to see young African musicians sell out venues abroad and headline performances at renowned festivals, such as Coachella. It is my mission to break down barriers and open up the most iconic cities to our artists, starting with Washington, DC and soon some of the most notable locations internationally; we are taking the sound to the world," says Eshoon Nashun.

The impressive lineup also includes Ivorian hip hop and R&B artist Sachtela Evrard Djedje, better known by the name Vegedream. His chart-topping hit anthem "Remenez la coupe a la maison" became a viral soundtrack for the recent FIFA World Cup games and peaked at number one on the French singles charts in 2018 with his first studio album Marchand de sable also in 2018.

Congolese rapper/singer Naza, will also perform at the festival. Signed to Bomayé Musik alongside label partner KeBlack, Naza has released two albums, Incroyable (2017) and C'est la loi ( 2018). Best known for French hits "Sac a Dos" and "MMM (Mouiller le maillot et mailler), he has also recently released an album called, "Benef."

Congolese rapper and singer, KeBlack will perform his certified diamond 2016 hit, "Bazardee" that has garnered over 202 million views on YouTube. Encouraged by its success, he released the album, Premier étage, in 2017 that has reached gold status. The follow-up album Apartment 105 was released in 2018.

Tickets are available at The Anthem box office located at 901 Wharf Street, SW and online at ticketfly.com, beginning at $50 for general admission and up to $200 for the Super Excellent Seats.

