David's Bridal Announces Launch of #FrontlineFierce Giveaway Campaign

David's Bridal has been blown away by the heroism, fearlessness and bravery of the frontline workers who are fighting so selflessly for those in need. To show their support, the brand will give away 400 wedding and special occasion dresses to medical and healthcare professionals, caregivers, and other essential employees supporting us all through this unprecedented time.

"As a daughter of a nurse who's fiercely facing this virus head-on as we speak, it's an extraordinary honor to be a part of the David's family where we so value those who put others' safety ahead of their own," said Kelly Cook, David's Bridal's Chief Marketing Officer. "With the #FrontlineFierce campaign, we wanted to dream up a way to celebrate these heroic individuals who have been so courageously serving our communities during this unparalleled time, and to bring a little light their way. From a divine dress for a date night, to a gorgeous look for a girl's night out, to a brilliant gown to say 'I Do', we have her covered. We are honored to be able to give back to frontline professionals and hope these dresses can lead to magical moments for exceptional people who are so very deserving."

Entrants can nominate themselves or another deserving individual who works on the frontline by posting a photo to their public Instagram account with a caption of why the nominee is deserving of a dress for their wedding, special event, date night, anniversary or any special occasion. The caption must include the hashtags #FrontlineFierce, #DBcares, and tag @DavidsBridal. 50 winners will be selected on a weekly basis over the course of eight weeks and will be featured on David's Bridal's website and social media channels.

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond.

