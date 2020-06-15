David's Bridal Announces Partnership with Mobile Wallet Marketing Platform, Popwallet

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today their partnership with Popwallet, the world's only mobile wallet marketing automation platform. With this partnership, the brand will be able to engage directly with their customers in a personalized, innovative, and dynamic way through mobile wallets like Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

The Popwallet platform will allow David's to deliver connected and tailored experiences to their customers with dynamic coupons, offers, rebates, and more. The brand states mobile wallet marketing was an obvious next step for them as they look to customize their client's experiences and meet them at whatever point they are in their shopping journey.

"We have a smart, mobile-savvy, hyper-digital customer and she wanted ease, simplicity, and flexibility. This is another step in providing exactly what she wants. We are always looking for new and innovative tools to connect with her and we will not stop looking for new ways to surprise her, to delight her, and to serve her," says Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing and IT Officer. "We know how busy our customers are and we want to make their experience with David's extraordinary, remarkable, and as easy and stress-free as possible. Popwallet allows us to deliver contactless consumer experiences and engage with her on a new channel, in a new way. So, no more printed signs or coupons that could be lost, we can now serve her the outstanding offers and deals she deserves directly to her smartphone."

"Mobile behavior is changing, and the smartphone is increasingly becoming the interface between people and the world around them. Whether they are boarding a flight, entering a movie theater, using a student ID, or redeeming an offer or reward at a store," says Elias Guerra, Founder and CEO or Popwallet. "Popwallet enables brands to be part of these experiences and we're so excited that David's Bridal has joined our reputable list of partners. We look forward to helping them not only drive commerce, but also loyalty and affinity amongst their customers."

David's Bridal has had a laser focus on how to elevate and streamline their customer experience, and their partnership with Popwallet is the latest announcement coming from the bridal industry leader who also recently announced their Virtual Stylist and Virtual Appointment activations, as well as the new-to-market Wedding Planning Toolkit and Vision Board to assist customers through their entire wedding planning journey.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.davidsbridal.com and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.

About Popwallet

Popwallet is a mobile wallet marketing automation platform, working with some of the most innovative brands in the world to deliver personalized and connected experiences to people through mobile wallets like Apple Wallet and Google Pay. These experiences include dynamic coupons and offers, rebates, loyalty and gift cards, tickets and other lightweight branded content. Popwallet Popcard templates make mobile wallet card creation easy, with APIs that integrate those card experiences into other parts of the consumer journey, enabling brands to realize mobile wallets as a powerful customer engagement channel.

