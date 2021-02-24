David’s Bridal Announces the Launch of The Little White Dress Boutique

The new collection of ready-to-wear dresses provide brides with a variety of casual styles showcasing a range of trends to be worn not only for recently popular "Minimonies" and backyard weddings but also ideal for events surrounding the big day including bachelorette parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners and beyond. This versatile and timeless collection offers something for everyone with unique details brides will cherish – an array of lengths and alternative silhouettes crafted with a breadth of fabrics, contrast lining colors, special hemline details, and diverse sleeve options.

"A key focus for us this year has been on reimagining our brand architecture and exploring niche opportunities to expand our product offering to our customers," said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer at David's Bridal. "We are seeing many brides opt for smaller, more intimate and casual weddings. The intricate details and versatility of this collection are as unique as each one of our brides. We have carefully curated this Little White Dress boutique to help brides find the perfect wedding wardrobe for all event types."

The collection will be carried in all 300+ David's Bridal retail store locations and online with select styles available to view in 3D and augmented reality. Opening at $90, brides can look and feel their best in comfortable styles at affordable price points, positioning David's Bridal as the premiere little white dress destination for all events surrounding the wedding. This Little White Dress boutique offers a modern and fresh take on the classic wedding dress, a signature trait of their exclusive DB Studio brand. Additionally, with the recent launch of Diamond, David's industry leading loyalty program, brides can earn Diamond points towards a free honeymoon with any little white dress purchase.

The announcement of the Little White Dress collection is the latest advancement in the strategic transformation for David's who has most recently unveiled additional innovative solutions to better serve their customer including the launch of Diamond, their industry leading loyalty program, their asset acquisition of premier online wedding destination, Rustic Wedding Chic, the launch of 3D and AR technologies on their website, their partnership with Affirm, and their Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

[email protected]

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.davidsbridal.com

