David's Bridal Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Giveaways, Prizes, and Special Offers to Honor Customers, Past and Present

Founded in Fort Lauderdale in 1950, David's began as a stand-alone neighborhood bridal shop. Today, David's is a trusted wedding and dress destination with a robust ecommerce site that features 3D and augmented reality imagery, and over 300 stores across the US, Canada, UK, and Mexico. Over their 70-year history, they have served over 35 million brides, bridesmaids, mothers, and grandmothers of brides and grooms. Here are seven fun facts about the wedding industry:

Queen Victoria started the white wedding dress trend in 1840. Wedding rings are worn on the fourth finger of the left hand because it was once thought that a vein in that finger led directly to the heart. The tradition of a bride wearing "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue," comes from an Old English rhyme. Something old represents continuity, something new offers optimism for the future, something borrowed symbolizes borrowed happiness, and something blue stands for purity, love, and fidelity. Ancient Greeks and Romans thought the veil protected brides from evil spirits. Las Vegas is the most popular destination wedding location, with more than 100,000 weddings every year. Flower girls traditionally threw flower petals in the bride's path to lead her to a sweet, plentiful future. In the United States , seventeen tons of gold are made into wedding rings each year.

"This is a brand with deep history, heritage, and legacy," said Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "A brand so committed to their customer, so passionate about giving her the best experience possible, so dedicated to celebrating her and being by her side every step of the way. I am immensely proud of what we have been able to accomplish with her mind. From changing policies to better serve our customers, to investing in digital and technological advancements, acquisitions, large scale partnerships, and in-store developments and expansion, I am so proud at how far we have come, and incredibly excited for what's next."

David's has continually introduced new categories to round out their customer shopping experience from gifts, favors, and décor to fashion accessories, Prom, and dresses for girl's nights out. Since their inception, David's has pioneered industry leading initiatives, such as offering price parity for all gowns and including real people in their ad campaigns.

The past two years for David's have been an especially dynamic time in terms of programs designed to give customers a best-in-class experience, including:

In celebration of their 70th Anniversary, David's will be offering robust discounts and up to 70% off their merchandise both online and in-store, as well as social media giveaways. The brand is thrilled to build excitement throughout their anniversary celebration and is eager to share additional announcements on projects and programs they have been tirelessly working through in early 2021.

