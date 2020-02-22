David's Bridal Guarantees On-Time Arrival of Customer Orders

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today that orders have not been impacted by coronavirus and are guaranteed to arrive before customer event dates.

Because of its proprietary supply chain and broad selection of in-store and distribution center inventory, David's Bridal is in a unique position to be able to guarantee customer orders. The bridal leader has over 300,000 bridal gowns and a broad assortment of bridesmaid's dresses available for customers to shop and take home immediately, which sets David's Bridal apart from every other bridal boutique and wholesaler. Additionally, the company plans to continue air-freighting gowns as needed to ensure customer orders arrive for the customer's event.

"Our number one priority is making every customer's experience magical and easy," said Jim Marcum, CEO of David's Bridal. "We know how stressful a delayed order can be to a bride, so I'm here to unequivocally say that every customer will have the dress of her dreams in time, before her event date."

David's Bridal has confirmed that all of its factories, approximately half of which are in China, are open for business and none of its employees have been reported ill due to coronavirus.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visithttps://www.davidsbridal.com/ and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

Callie Canfield

ccanfield@dbi.com

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.davidsbridal.com

