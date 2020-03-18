David's Bridal Provides COVID-19 Business Update

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today the decision to temporarily close all of their stores for appointments and walk-ins through April 1, 2020. Store employees will be paid during this time.

"The health and safety of our customers and team members is my top priority," said Jim Marcum, David's Bridal's Chief Executive Officer. "That being said, our business is really like no other. We have the privilege of dressing our customers for some of the most important and emotional times of their lives. David's is committed now more than ever to ensuring that we not abandon her during an already stressful time, and will find ways to serve her in this ever-changing environment. We feel an enormous responsibility to deliver the promise we have made to our customers and can guarantee that every customer will receive her dress in time, before her event date."

As such the company has confirmed:

Online Shopping, around the clock: As always, clients will be able to shop online around the clock and the brand is open for business at www.davidsbridal.com 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our customers have the ability with one click to buy a dress no matter where it's located throughout our 300 stores or online. For the thousands of customers who are still looking to buy their dresses, David's Bridal confirms that their distribution and fulfillment centers remain open and that they have over 300,000 dresses in stock in the U.S. ready to ship today.

The stores will be open for curbside pickup : Previously placed customer orders are available for curbside pickup between the hours of 10:30AM and 6:00PM , as allowed by local regulations. David's Bridal will have reduced workforces in their stores to allow customers to pick-up previously placed orders. They are committed to offering an enjoyable, safe, and healthy environment for everyone in the David's Bridal family, and if a customer would prefer, David's Bridal will ship directly to their home for free.

: Previously placed customer orders are available for curbside pickup , as allowed by local regulations. David's Bridal will have reduced workforces in their stores to allow customers to pick-up previously placed orders. They are committed to offering an enjoyable, safe, and healthy environment for everyone in the David's Bridal family, and if a customer would prefer, David's Bridal will ship directly to their home for free. 24/7 Customer Support: David's Bridal recognizes that they are in the business of serving a customer who continues to be focused on one of the most important events of her life. Their virtual concierge, Zoey, is ready and waiting to serve their customers with any questions or concerns they may have about their order, returns, or appointments. Just text HELLO to 38201.

As the bridal industry has endured significant turmoil because of COVID-19, David's Bridal is in a unique position to step in for customers in need. Starting Saturday, March 21, the company has also announced that any bride who is unable to get her wedding dress from a local boutique will receive an extra 30% off her purchase at www.davidsbridal.com by contacting our virtual concierge Zoey. Just text HELLO to 38201.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit https://www.davidsbridal.com/ and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.

