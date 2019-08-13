Davidson Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management Of The Westin Indianapolis

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hotels & Resorts has been appointed to manage The Westin Indianapolis, the 575-room hotel in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. Immediately adjacent and connected via skywalk to the Indiana Convention Center, the 15-story property is steps from premier shopping, dining and entertainment hubs, including Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Indianapolis is such a diverse and vibrant city with strong demand from a world-class convention center, local corporations and premier sporting events, and The Westin Indianapolis is the best-located hotel in the downtown core," said Davidson Hotels & Resorts President Thom Geshay. "Our strong history of success in this market, combined with our deep understanding of the meetings and convention business, will enable us to capitalize on all that Indianapolis has to offer and improve the guest experience."

Under the management of Davidson Hotels & Resorts' project development team, The Westin Indianapolis will undergo a comprehensive renovation. Virtually every feature of the hotel will be upgraded, including all guest rooms, public spaces, and dining and social venues. The property will remain a Westin Hotels & Resorts-branded hotel.

The Westin Indianapolis currently houses 39,000 square feet of meeting and event space and provides access to an additional 750,000 square feet of space in the adjoining Indiana Convention Center. Onsite meeting specialists and audio-visual technicians are provided by the hotel along with a full-service business center and FedEx Office.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hotel management company providing management, development/renovation, acquisition, consulting and accounting expertise for the hospitality industry. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments including 45 hotels, over 13,000 rooms and over 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator of Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, Davidson delivers hospitality and creates value for owners with every single hotel. More information can be found at www.davidsonhotels.com.

