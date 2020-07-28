Davidson Kempner Expects Thermo Fisher Scientific's Current Offer for QIAGEN N.V. to Fail
Davidson Kempner
Jul 28, 2020, 11:42 ET
LONDON, July 28, 2020
- Davidson Kempner European Partners, LLP is the sub-adviser to Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP which acts as the discretionary investment manager to various funds which represent 5.1% of the share capital of QIAGEN N.V. (the "Company")
- Davidson Kempner believes the standalone fair value for the Company to be €48-52 per share
- Davidson Kempner will not be tendering its shares and fully expects the current offer to fail
- Davidson Kempner has launched a website containing supporting information and evidence: https://unlockthevalueofqiagen.com/
