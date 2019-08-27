Davinci to exhibit at the 2019 Global Workspace Association (GWA) Conference in Washington, D.C.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Davinci Virtual Office Solutions will exhibit at the annual Global Workspace Association Conference in Washington, D.C. September 18-20, 2019. As the leading global provider of virtual office addresses, on-demand meeting space and live receptionist / live web chat solutions, Davinci is a natural fit for this conference focused on the future of coworking spaces. The company also provides live receptionist wholesale and resale programs to over 400 coworking, meeting venue and business center operators.

"It is always great to sponsor the Global Workspace Association's industry conference. Davinci's preferred workspace partner network now includes over 1,800 operators in 50 countries. The GWA events allow us to meet with many of our partners and new providers while shaping our industry. We enjoy seeing all our associates and friends while sharing our offerings with workspace operators from around the globe," said Martin Senn, CEO of Davinci Virtual.

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For the past decade, the company has provided live receptionist services and virtual office solutions to over 50,000 companies and entrepreneurs throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia and Australia. Clients can obtain live receptionist services, live web chat services, prime business addresses, meeting & work spaces and business support – instantly – with the click of a button.

About Davinci:

Davinci is the leading provider of turnkey virtual communications and virtual office solutions. Davinci's virtual offices and services include local or toll-free telephone and fax numbers, digital voicemail, electronic fax, email, online command centers, unified messaging, voice and video conferencing, voicemail to email, fax to email, professional live receptionist services, virtual assistants, live call answering, live web chat, call screening and forwarding, find me, follow me, surveys, outbound calling, customer service, appointment scheduling, order taking, and much more.

Davinci offers virtual office locations and virtual office services worldwide. By providing professional business addresses in over 1,800 prime locations as well as services like mail forwarding, lobby and directory listings, conference rooms and day offices, catering, administrative services, virtual assistants, business support centers, resident agent services, license hanging and more, Davinci Virtual helps businesses maintain a global presence on a local budget.

Davincimeetingrooms.com is a comprehensive online reservation platform for businesses, providing access to over 5,000 conference rooms, day offices, meeting spaces and business support services around the globe. Users can book professionally equipped meeting spaces, as well as critical add-on services such as LCD projectors, video conferencing, wireless internet access, catering services and secretarial support.

