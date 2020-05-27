DavinciMeetingRooms.com launches new mobile app Davinci MEET in iTunes and Google Play

SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davinci Virtual Office Solutions, a leading provider of global virtual office services, has announced the release of a new mobile app for Davincimeetingrooms.com. The new Davinci MEET app has been specifically developed for iOS and Android smartphones and now offers features such as instant live inventory booking, a streamlined search function, as well as a variety of new filtering options to find your closest meeting room match. The Davinci MEET app allows users to search over 5,000 different professional work spaces, reserve conference rooms and day offices, and select from a variety of available add-on services such as catering and video conferencing.

Download the new Davinci Meet app on iTunes or Google Play now.

"Our new Davinci MEET app allows remote workers, mobile professionals, legal groups and enterprise corporations alike to find affordable, fully serviced work spaces for as long and wherever they need it," said Martin Senn, CEO of Davinci Virtual Office Solutions. "As most people are now working without a permanent office infrastructure, Davinci's meeting rooms and day offices for rent represent a much more flexible and consumable option for just about everyone. We continue to develop technologies and services to make the new workday productive and safe," Senn added.

Davinci provides virtual office solutions to over 50,000 different companies and entrepreneurs in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Asia and Australia. The company also offers over 2,000 fully staffed work space locations including day offices in New York, conference rooms in Los Angeles, meeting spaces in Chicago, coworking spaces in Miami and many other metropolitan areas throughout the world. Davinci is the leading provider of affordable meeting spaces, professional live receptionist services, and prime virtual office addresses worldwide.

About Davinci Meeting Rooms

Davinci Meeting Rooms offers a comprehensive online reservation platform and mobile app that allows access to a live inventory of over 5,000 day offices, meeting spaces, coworking, conference rooms, training facilities, event venues and business support services at over 2,000 convenient locations worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.davincimeetingrooms.com or download the new apps.

For more information on all Davinci Virtual Office Solutions, please visit www.davincivirtual.com or contact 888-863-3423

Media Contact:

Serena Johnston

Davinci Virtual, LLC

801-990-9200

SOURCE Davinci Virtual Office Solutions

