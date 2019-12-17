Davis Electric Purchases Heliospectra ELIXIA Adjustable Spectrum LED Grow Lights and helioCORE™ Light Control for University Research Greenhouse in the United States

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY) (FIRSTNORTH GROWTH MARKET: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from Davis Electric in Urbana, Illinois. The systems integrator and supplier will install the controllable spectra ELIXIA LED lights and the helioCORE™ light control system for a new university research greenhouse facility. The order value is SEK 3 million (USD$ 315,000).

Davis Electric is leading the design, construction and installation services for a state-of-the-art greenhouse which will be completed in 2020. The facility will support the agtech community and academic research teams in plant phenotyping and the development of new applications for corn and commercial food crops.

The Heliospectra ELIXIA 600W light creates clear business benefits by improving crop quality and performance in a wide variety of growing environments. The fully adjustable spectrum LED lighting solution integrates with Heliospectra's helioCORE™ light control system. The helioCORE DLI Controller enables growers to network the Heliospectra lights with sensors, creating real-time, dynamic light response to supplement the natural daylight in a greenhouse.

The order will be delivered in Q1, 2020.

