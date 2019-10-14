DaVita and Colorado Symphony Bring Chopin Chairside to Hundreds of Denver Dialysis Patients

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care held its second annual DaVita Day of Music, a one-day event featuring pop-up concerts by the Colorado Symphony and the Denver Young Artists Orchestra (DYAO). The musical event took place at 26 DaVita dialysis centers throughout Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

The Colorado Symphony performs during the second annual DaVita Day of Music.

"DaVita was thrilled to bring this unique event back for another year," said Dave Hoerman, chief wisdom officer for DaVita. "The performances by the talented musicians with the Colorado Symphony and DYAO produced many smiles and created a lot of joy among our patients and teammates. During this year's DaVita Day of Music, 500 patients collectively enjoyed more than 26 hours of music."

According to a study by UCLA Health, the use of music therapy has the potential to positively impact quality of life for those on dialysis. In fact, there are numerous health benefits associated to music. It's been shown to reduce anxiety and help with pain management, support emotional well-being and optimize hemodynamic measures, like blood pressure and heart rate.

"The impact of music has never been more evident than during the DaVita Day of Music event and the Colorado Symphony is proud to partner with DaVita," said Tony Pierce, chief artistic officer for the Colorado Symphony "It was incredible to see how just a few simple notes could brighten a patient's day and our musicians were able to build on that impact this year."

Kelly Waltrip, executive director for the DYAO added, "Our students had the opportunity to see first-hand the joy that their music can bring to others. This collaboration with DaVita helps to connect our young musicians with the community in unique and powerful ways."

The Oct. 9 pop-up concerts were shared live throughout the day on the DaVita's social media channels here: Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Currently, there are more than 700,000 individuals living with kidney failure in the United States and of those, 7,429 live in Colorado. Dialysis is a treatment for people with kidney failure that replaces total kidney function. Approximately 460,000 Americans receive dialysis today. In-center hemodialysis patients typically undergo treatment three times per week, with each treatment usually lasting between three and four hours. Eligible patients may also perform dialysis at home through peritoneal dialysis or home hemodialysis.

Explore how DaVita cares for its teammates, its patients and the world at DaVita.com/CSR.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita is a Fortune 500® health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of June 30, 2019, DaVita served 204,900 patients at 2,723 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 248 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

About the Colorado Symphony

One of the leading orchestras in the United States, the Colorado Symphony Association is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) organization performing more than 150 concerts annually at Boettcher Concert Hall in downtown Denver and across Colorado. Led by Music Director Brett Mitchell, the Colorado Symphony is home to eighty full-time musicians, representing more than a dozen nations, and regularly welcomes the most celebrated artists from the world of symphonic music and beyond. In the last year, the Colorado Symphony served nearly 233,000 people attending live performances at concert and non-traditional venues throughout Colorado's Front Range. In addition, over 265,000 people listen to the Colorado Symphony through Colorado Public Radio's live broadcasts of classical content featuring concert recordings, in-studio performances of individual musicians and small ensembles, and live streaming of interviews and performances with artists. Recognized as an incubator of innovation, creativity, and excellence, the Colorado Symphony continually expands its reach through education, outreach, and programming. The Colorado Symphony partners with the state's leading musical artists, cultural organizations, corporations, foundations, sports teams, and individuals to expose diverse audiences to the transformative power of music. To learn more, visit coloradosymphony.org.

About the Denver Young Artists Orchestra

The Denver Young Artists Orchestra is honored to be the premier youth orchestra in the Rocky Mountain Region. Our mission is to provide the finest possible youth orchestra programs to inspire and educate young musicians through the performance of great works of music and to offer valuable cultural opportunities to our community. For over 42 years, the Denver Young Artists Orchestra has nurtured the talents of the Rocky Mountain region's finest young musicians as an integral part of their musical education. DYAO transforms the lives of young musicians by giving them the inspiration, support, and skills to be tomorrow's great musicians and leaders. DYAO annually reaches 250 students and families through our programs, spanning ages from 7-23. The DYAO programs including Group Strings and Conductor in the Classroom reach local students through partnerships with local schools. Our orchestral programs are comprised of three main ensembles including the String Ensemble, Conservatory Orchestra, and the Young Artists Orchestra. DYAO is proud to offer scholarships for participation and no student is ever turned away due to financial circumstances. We are honored to serve the youth of our community and share their talents. To learn more, visit dyao.org.

