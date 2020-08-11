DaVita Announces Paula A. Price to Join its Board of Directors

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) announced today that its Board of Directors appointed a new independent director, Ms. Paula A. Price, to join the Board, effective September 1, 2020.

"We are very excited to have Paula, a seasoned financial strategist, join the DaVita Board," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc.

"Paula's passion for healthcare and commitment to innovation, coupled with her deep experience with capital allocation, make her an ideal addition to the team," said Pam Arway, independent chair of the DaVita Inc. Board of Directors.

Ms. Price joins the Board with over 30 years of financial and operational experience spanning the retail, consumer products, and financial services industries. Most recently, she served as the Chief Financial Officer of Macy's, Inc., and currently remains an advisor to the renowned retailer. Previously, Ms. Price was a full-time senior lecturer for Harvard Business School in the Accounting and Management Department from 2014 to 2018. Prior to her time at Harvard, Ms. Price served as the chief financial officer for Ahold USA, controller and chief accounting officer of CVS Caremark Corporation, and in senior leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase, Prudential Financial, Diageo, and Kraft Foods. A certified public accountant, Ms. Price began her career at Arthur Andersen & Co. Ms. Price currently serves on the boards of directors of Accenture plc and Western Digital Corporation, and will be joining the board of Bristol Myers Squibb. Ms. Price previously served on the board of Dollar General Corporation. Ms. Price earned her master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago and her bachelor of science degree in accountancy from DePaul University.

"I am delighted to join the DaVita board at this important moment in healthcare history. I admire DaVita's dedication to innovating patient care to improve patients' lives and look forward to being on this journey with the team," said Paula Price.

With the addition of Ms. Price, the DaVita Board is comprised of nine highly qualified directors, with 44% racial and 44% gender diversity, bringing our total board diversity to over 75%. Ms. Price will serve on DaVita's Audit Committee.

DaVita Inc. is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of June 30, 2020, DaVita served 205,300 patients at 2,795 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 287 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

