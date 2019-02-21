DaVita Celebrates 12 Consecutive Years Among FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States and 10 other countries, announced today that the company has been recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies of 2019. This is the 12th consecutive year and 13th year overall the company has appeared on this list. In the Health Care: Medical Facilities category, DaVita ranked as the second most innovative company.

"As a health care community, we are continuously striving to improve and will always seek new ways to best serve our patients," said Kent Thiry, chairman and CEO of DaVita. "So we're both honored and humbled that these efforts are recognized on such a prestigious list."

DaVita has been acknowledged as a clinical leader in both of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services quality assessment programs: the Five-Star Rating System and the Quality Incentive Program.

The company is invested in education and technology to support patients seeking treatment options for kidney disease, including kidney transplant and home dialysis—both of which allow greater independence and higher quality of life for most patients.

To compile its rankings, FORTUNE® surveys company executives, board members and industry analysts. Other factors include people management, use of corporate assets, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment and global competitiveness.

