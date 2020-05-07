DaVita Continues to Support Teammates during COVID-19 Crisis

DENVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care recently announced its continued support for U.S. employees, known as teammates, during the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing and strengthening programs specifically created to meet the emerging needs of teammates based on their ongoing feedback.

"Our teammates are the lifeblood of the DaVita Village," said Kenny Gardner, chief people officer for DaVita Kidney Care. "This is an unprecedented time for teammates and their families, so we want to offer support to alleviate the burdens in as many ways as possible."

Deemed "essential workers," DaVita teammates deliver life-sustaining dialysis treatments to nearly 207,000 at-risk patients in the U.S. with kidney failure, for whom COVID-19 can present significant health hazards.

To support U.S. teammates during the pandemic, DaVita provides:

Back-up Child Care: Teammates receive 10 days of back-up care and resources to help with ongoing childcare needs.

Teammates receive 10 days of back-up care and resources to help with ongoing childcare needs. Free Counseling & Mental Health Resources: All teammates and their household members have access to free, remote counseling. Teammates also receive weekly reminders about tools and resources the company has made available to encourage them to access the mental and emotional support resources they may need.

All teammates and their household members have access to free, remote counseling. Teammates also receive weekly reminders about tools and resources the company has made available to encourage them to access the mental and emotional support resources they may need. Relief Reimbursement: DaVita is giving approximately 55,000 teammates up to $100 a week of relief reimbursement through May 30 . With many people in the U.S. facing significant hardships, such as loss of household income, lack of childcare or dwindling savings, the company hopes this financial relief can help ease the burden for its eligible teammates.

DaVita is giving approximately 55,000 teammates up to a week of relief reimbursement through . With many people in the U.S. facing significant hardships, such as loss of household income, lack of childcare or dwindling savings, the company hopes this financial relief can help ease the burden for its eligible teammates. Transparent, Consistent Communications: DaVita and its executive leadership team hold regular calls that are open to all teammates. In addition to sharing updated information on the calls, there is dedicated time for teammates to ask questions and share direct feedback. This helps company leadership continue to hone in on the support its teammates need throughout this time of rapid change. Additionally, teammates receive consistent email updates with information pertinent to their roles and can access a dedicated COVID-19 area on DaVita's intranet that houses the most up-to-date information.

DaVita and its executive leadership team hold regular calls that are open to all teammates. In addition to sharing updated information on the calls, there is dedicated time for teammates to ask questions and share direct feedback. This helps company leadership continue to hone in on the support its teammates need throughout this time of rapid change. Additionally, teammates receive consistent email updates with information pertinent to their roles and can access a dedicated COVID-19 area on DaVita's intranet that houses the most up-to-date information. Overtime Pay: DaVita has increased its overtime pay for its frontline teammates who are working more than 40 hours in a week, in recognition of the commitment teammates are demonstrating to their patients by working extra hours.

DaVita has increased its overtime pay for its frontline teammates who are working more than 40 hours in a week, in recognition of the commitment teammates are demonstrating to their patients by working extra hours. Staffing & Hiring: DaVita is hiring 15,000 new teammates in 2020 and identified approximately 1,500 alumni teammates who have volunteered to return to work to help serve its patients during the pandemic. DaVita recently implemented online onboarding to set both new and former teammates up for success remotely, while keeping current teammates focused on patient care.

DaVita is hiring 15,000 new teammates in 2020 and identified approximately 1,500 alumni teammates who have volunteered to return to work to help serve its patients during the pandemic. DaVita recently implemented online onboarding to set both new and former teammates up for success remotely, while keeping current teammates focused on patient care. Paid Time Off: All teammates have access to paid time off or paid sick time to use, as needed.

Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, Training Magazine's Top 125 and WorldBlu's Most Freedom Centered Workplaces have all recognized DaVita's innovative, democratic work culture. To learn more about DaVita or how to join the company, visit DaVita.com.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of March 31, 2020, DaVita served 207,000 patients at 2,772 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 282 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and as such are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on DaVita's beliefs, expectations and assumptions, and all of these statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, future impacts of the dynamic and rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, on our patients, caregivers, teammates, suppliers, business and operations, and consequences of an economic downturn resulting from the impacts of COVID-19, any of which could materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity, financial condition and, under certain circumstances, our reputation, as well as uncertainties described in the risk factors set forth in DaVita Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that DaVita files or furnishes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Media Contact Information

Abby Domenico

[email protected]

(303) 876-7274

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care

Related Links

http://www.davita.com

